StockNews.com Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

AGR stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 68.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

