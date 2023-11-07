StockNews.com Lowers Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $13.70 on Friday. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

