StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMT. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PMT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.