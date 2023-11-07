Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

See Also

