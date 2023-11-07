Summitry LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

