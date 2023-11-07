Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.