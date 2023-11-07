Super League Enterprise (SLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($1.00). Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 171.32% and a negative net margin of 423.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. On average, analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Super League Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,915.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super League Enterprise by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super League Enterprise by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.