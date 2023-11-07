Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.38. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$911.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

