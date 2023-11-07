T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 192,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. 347,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.