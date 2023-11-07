Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $25.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

