Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.42. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

