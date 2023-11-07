Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,638 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.14% of Targa Resources worth $195,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,474 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

