Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 462,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,618. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

