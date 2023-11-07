TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of TASK stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.32. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 206.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.