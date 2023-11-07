TD Securities Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

PKI stock opened at C$42.27 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

