Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

