Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

