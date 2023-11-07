Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Telefónica
Telefónica Stock Down 0.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefónica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- What is a SEC Filing?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.