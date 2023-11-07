Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,973,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

