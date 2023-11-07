Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average is $234.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

