Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

