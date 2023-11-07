Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 111,566 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

