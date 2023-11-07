Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 567 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,675. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.