Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 702 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $243.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

