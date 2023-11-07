Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Shockwave Medical worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

