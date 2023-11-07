Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,980 shares of company stock valued at $30,575,382. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

ANET opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

