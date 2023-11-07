Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 445.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.