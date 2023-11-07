Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

