Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 224 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

PSA opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.33 and a 200-day moving average of $278.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.