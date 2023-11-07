Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 344 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

