Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,297 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

