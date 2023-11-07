Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,538 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

