Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

