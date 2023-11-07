The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

