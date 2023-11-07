The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.56. 898,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $164.91 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

