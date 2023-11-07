The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,015 shares of company stock worth $2,375,002. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.