The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,280 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 3,620 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group
The GEO Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of GEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
