The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,280 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 3,620 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.