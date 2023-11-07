The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $3.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,622. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,164 shares of company stock worth $528,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

