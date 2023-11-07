The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

