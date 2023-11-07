The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.75

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

ROVR traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 2,032,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rover Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rover Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

