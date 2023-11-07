The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Raised by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. 193,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,809. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

