The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $265,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.06 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $355.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

