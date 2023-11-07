The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.