Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.50 on Tuesday, hitting $462.52. 457,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

