Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.07 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

