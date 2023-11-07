Titanium Transp (TTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Titanium Transp to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.01 million.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

