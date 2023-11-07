TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

TRTX stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a current ratio of 88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

