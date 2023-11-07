TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

