Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the average daily volume of 2,217 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 309,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,711. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,358 shares of company stock worth $507,400 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Replimune Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

