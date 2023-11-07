TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. 252,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

